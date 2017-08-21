Salvation Army, Josef’s School of Hair Design Sending Kids Back to School in Style

It's part of the Salvation Army's Cuts for Kids program

FARGO, ND — What better way to send your kid back to school than with a fresh new look you don’t have to spend a dime on?

The Salvation Army teamed up with Josef’s School of Hair Design and sending kids back to school in style with a free haircut or trim.

Josef’s opened 60 haircutting stations and brought staff in from their downtown and West Fargo locations and are expected to give about 300 new haircuts in just six hours.

Salvation Army Major Byron Medlock said many of the kids are left speechless after all of the attention and pampering.

“Basically, what we see is big smiles,” Medlock said. “Not words, just big smiles. We’ll ask them what they think of their big haircut and they’ll just smile at us, but that’s enough for us.”

Donations from the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign help put on programs like Cuts for Kids and Coats for Kids.

The staff from Josef’s volunteered their time to help the kids.