Boys Soccer: The West Fargo Packers Defeat the Shanley Deacons

West Fargo Wins 2-1 over Shanley
Maria Santora

FARGO, N.D. — The Shanley Deacons hosted the West Fargo Packers at home on Tuesday night.

The Deacons fell to the Packers 2-1.

 

