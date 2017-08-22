Boys Soccer: The West Fargo Packers Defeat the Shanley Deacons

You Might Like
T LOFT Apartments Offers NDSU Students Free Treats with Pat's Treats
FARGO, ND -- NDSU students had their first day of school and they are celebrating the new year with free ice cream. The T LOFT apartments on 11th Avenue North partnered up with Pat's…
ReGroup Partnering with Local Kids to Raise Money for Recovery
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- ReGroup has partnered up with some Moorhead kids to raise money for recovery by hosting a lemonade stand. ReGroup is an organization whose mission it is to strengthen the recovery community…
West Fargo Family's Legacy Lives On in New Drive Sober Campaign
Video Courtesy of NDDOT WEST FARGO, ND -- A West Fargo family killed by a drunk driver is being honored by law enforcement statewide. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign honors the Deutscher family. It has been…