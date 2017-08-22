Eclipse is So Yesterday…Today, the Corpse Flower Blooms in Washington D.C.

As the corpse flower blooms, it gives off an odor of rotting flesh for seven to eight hours

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It only blooms once every few years to once a decade and if you like the smell of death, then it’s the flower for you.

Three corpse flowers are blooming at the United States Botanic Garden in Washington D.C.

It’s the first time in North America three of these plants are blooming at the same time in the same place.

But that’s not stopping the public from flocking towards the gardens to have a peek and take a selfie.

The corpse flower doesn’t have an annual blooming cycle so it’s hard to predict when they’ll flower.