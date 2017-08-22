Family Seeks Answers in Pregnant Woman’s Disappearance

Savanna Greywind was last seen saturday at her apartment

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police are still searching for a woman who is eight months pregnant.

Savanna Greywind, 22, disappeared over the weekend.

“It feels like a dream. My heart’s broke,” said Greywind’s mother, Norberta.

Greywind was last seen at her apartment building Saturday in the 2800 block of 9th Street North; something, her family says, is not like the Savanna they know.

“Our whole family is very close,” said Norberta. “She communicates with us everyday. I mean, if we’re not together, we’re texting or messaging each other.”

Greywind never answered her boyfriend’s text, which is why the family thought something was wrong.

Both her car keys and wallet were left behind.

“This is not Savanna,” said Greywind’s sister Kayla. “She would never leave by herself without her car, without her wallet. She would never walk anywhere alone. I know that she gets very scared. She gets mad at me when I go somewhere alone. She always has me go everywhere with her.”

Police searched the Red River by boat and in the air but have found no clues.

The family has put up flyers all over Fargo and also on social media to help find her.

Greywind is eight months pregnant with a baby girl.

Her mother said this will be her first grandchild and her daughter was making all sorts of preparations for the baby’s arrival.

“We don’t know what else we can do,” Kayla said. “You know we’re just doing the best we can. We just don’t know how to handle something like this.”

Greywind was last seen wearing a pink shirt, shorts and Nike slip–on sandals.

There will be a candlelight vigil tomorrow at 2 p.m. in front of the main entrance of Sanford downtown Fargo.

If anyone has any information on Greywind’s whereabouts they can contact the Fargo Police Department.