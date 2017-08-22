Husky Dogs in High Demand Due to Game of Thrones

FARGO, ND — Game of Thrones fans are being encouraged to stop buying huskies because of how they’re portrayed in the show.

According to a star of the HBO show, Peter Dinklage, huskies are in high demand because they look similar to the direwolves in the show.

However, once owners realize how much work they are they’re abandoned.

Homeward Animal Shelter staff says people bring in huskies all the time because they can’t commit to them.

They say always do your research before purchasing the pups.

“We tend to see a lot of huskies just because they are a breed that people see them as puppies and are like ‘oh my gosh what a cute puppy’ because huskies are adorable puppies,” said shelter manager Heather Clyde. “Not realizing that the breed does have a lot of interesting quirks. They’re great dogs but they do tend to have a lot more energy.”

At least 15 huskies are brought into Homeward Animal Shelter each year.