Love Being Active Outside with Your Pet? Know the Signs of Heat Stroke in Your Furry Friend

Veterinarians are asking pet owners to make sure to keep an eye out for their pets when it comes to the dangers of heat stroke.

NATIONAL — You know how important it is to drink a lot of water when out being active in the sun and the heat, but don’t forget about your animal companions.

They say when it comes to your pet, they may have fur coats, which means the only place they can sweat is through their paws.

If their paws are on hot surfaces like gravel or concrete, the heat can’t escape and your pet can be suffering from heat stroke, even though you’re giving them water.

“You can have the healthiest, strongest, most muscular dog but it just doesn’t matter because heat is heat,” said veterinary technician Aissa Stoermer. “We’ve spent an entire day…an entire shift trying to save the lives of dogs.”

Heat stroke symptoms of your pets include excessive panting, red gums, vomiting and pets who appear to be lethargic.

Vets say the best time to take your pet for a walk is at dusk or dawn.