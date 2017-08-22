ReGroup Partnering with Local Kids to Raise Money for Recovery

ReGroup is an organization whose mission it is to strengthen the recovery community through peer-to-peer support, public education and advocacy.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — ReGroup has partnered up with some Moorhead kids to raise money for recovery by hosting a lemonade stand.

Proceeds from the lemonade stand at Ace Hardware will directly benefit telephone recovery support, recovery coaching, sober events, and other educational programs.

They are selling lemonade for $.50, cookies for $.50 and other baked goods for a dollar.

“I know these wonderful children so I figured talking with them about using a lemonade stand would be a great way to get them involved,” said Amy Tichy, who is with ReGroup. “It allows them to interact with addiction recovery and also a great way to help people cool down during the summer.”

The organization is also hosting a benefit dinner at Applebee’s on Wednesday.

If you dine at the 13th Avenue South Applebee’s in Fargo, 20 percent of your bill will be donated to ReGroup.