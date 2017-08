St. Cloud Man Sentenced in Hatchet Attack

Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to two years in prison for a hatchet attack on a black man.

Fifty-one-year-old Daniel Volkers was sentenced after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon motivated by bias.

Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Volkers threatened the black man in a car in a St. Cloud parking lot in March and swung a hatchet at him twice.

The man was able to close and lock his car door without being hit.