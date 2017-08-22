Star Lake Casino Project Clears Another Hurdle

An Environmental Impact Study was requested to gather more information on the proposed casino on Star Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — The Star Lake Casino project overcomes another hurdle.

Otter Tail County officials met in Fergus Falls to discuss whether or not to move forward with the project.

The Star Lake Casino project takes the next step forward, but not without some requirements.

“In regards to Shooting Star Casino, the county board declared an EIS was necessary,” said Wayne Johnson, Otter Tail County commissioner.

The county did request an EIS at today’s meeting.

The next step in the process is to determine what gets included in that study.

Although that may cause an additional snag in the process.

“So the developer agreed to pay for the eight recommendations that were given to us by our consultant, Houston Engineering, but state law says that we have to scope this with public input,” said Johnson.

Opponents of the project want to make sure that the Environmental Impact Study addresses all of their concerns with the project. They worry that the new casino would permanently damage the lakes natural environment.

“There’s a lot more work to be done,” said Ty Dayton, from the Star Lake Concerned Citizens’ Group. “The Environmental Impact Statement’s scoping is the next step in the process, and we want to make sure that the scoping is as comprehensive and as broad and as deep as possible.”

To make sure all concerns are addressed, Dayton wants to public to stay involved with the project.

“So, much like the EAW process, where we were requesting concerned citizens to get involved in the process. Hopefully they’ll come to bat again,” said Dayton.

County leaders are confident that all sides will eventually agree to terms. A hearing will be scheduled to take comments from the public on what should be included in the study. No word on when the hearing will be held.