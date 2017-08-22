T LOFT Apartments Offers NDSU Students Free Treats with Pat’s Treats

FARGO, ND — NDSU students had their first day of school and they are celebrating the new year with free ice cream.

The T LOFT apartments on 11th Avenue North partnered up with Pat’s Treats Ice Cream Truck to give students a free cooling treat from 3 to 5 pm.

The apartments have been doing this for the past few years and have partnered up with Pat to continue the tradition.

We spoke to students who were really excited about getting some of their childhood favorites.

“Wow free ice cream! They come up and then they also say ‘How can I pick? There are so many choices?'” said Pat’s Treat’s owner, Pat Gores. “They say, ‘gee, this brings back memories, my mom used to buy me this,’ those types of comments. ”

Pat’s Treats Ice Cream Truck has employed NDSU students and can be found all over the metro.