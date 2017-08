Thinking Green: Recycle AND Reuse

Put your creativity to work so the planet doesn't have to.

There’s plenty to be said for recycling, and by now, you’ve probably heard most of it. Saving the earth by saving resources is one of the simplest, easiest things you can do at home to make a difference.

We talk about reusing less than recycling, but reusing is just as important. It not only keeps durable goods out of the landfill, it can also let you stretch your creative muscles as you find potential reuses for old items.

So give this week’s Thinking Green a try, with Danny Lipford.