Three More People Charged in Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Embezzlement Case

BISMARCK, ND — Three more people charged in a Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate embezzlement case have been sentenced in federal court.

Colette White was given three years of probation and fined $3,000, Gerald German Jr. three months in custody and a $5,000 fine and Gerald Heminger Jr. three months in custody and a $2,000 fine.

They also must pay a total of more than $90,000 in restitution.

A total of six people were accused of embezzling from the tribe’s Big Coulee District.

All have pleaded guilty.