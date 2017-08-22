West Fargo Family’s Legacy Lives On in New Drive Sober Campaign

Video Courtesy of NDDOT

WEST FARGO, ND — A West Fargo family killed by a drunk driver is being honored by law enforcement statewide.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign honors the Deutscher family.

It has been five years since Aaron and Allison, their daughter Brielle and the couple’s unborn child, were killed in a head-on crash with an impaired driver on I-94 near Jamestown.

The intoxicated driver was also killed.

The campaign will remove impaired drivers from the roads and educate the public on the importance of sober driving from now through September 4.

Alcohol is a factor in about 40-50 percent of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota each year.