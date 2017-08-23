80’s Hitmaker, Tiffany, Coming LIVE to the Fargo Theatre

Tiffany is known for hits including "I Think We're Alone Now" and "Could've Been"

FARGO, ND — Get ready for “An “Evening with Tiffany”.

The 1980’s hitmaker and queen of the mall tour is coming to Fargo Theatre on Sunday, October 15.

Tickets range from $30 to $40 and go on sale Friday at jadepresents.com and at the Tickets300 Box Office.

A special presale takes place tomorrow if you have the Jade Presents app.