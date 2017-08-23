App of the Week: Wag

Tail-wagging good help with caring for your dog.
Emily Welker

Dogs just want to be with us wherever we go and usually, we’re all too happy to bring them with us.

But for some trips – like when you’re headed to the hospital to visit a sick relative, or to a high-end restaurant where dogs aren’t invited — Fluffy has to stay home.

Fortunately, Francie Black has fetched us an app that can help you make sure Fido is safe, fed, watered and walked when you’re not around, in this week’s App of the Week.

