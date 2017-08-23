Community Gathers for Annual Cobber Corn Feed in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia alumni, current and new students and the community gathered for the annual Cobber Corn Feed.

The Office of Alumni Relations hosts the event each year and invites anyone who wants to come be a part of Cobber Country for hot buttered corn, hotdogs, burgers and games from Games Galore.

People who participate in on-campus organizations came together and shucked 3,800 ears of corn for the all-you-can-eat feed.

Organizers say the event helps people on the campus from different generations meet each other and build lasting friendships.

“How Concordia values their alumni. It’s a really strong bond. Seeing that they keep coming back year after year. We have 90-year-olds here but we also have babies and just to see that range of bond that we have. The togetherness that is Concordia.”

The Concordia community is inviting the public to mark their calendars for Homecoming Week, scheduled September 28th – October 1st.