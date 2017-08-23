Community Offers Prayers and Hope for Missing Fargo Woman, Family Raises Money for a Reward

F-M community offers support and hope to Savanna Greywind's family

FARGO, N.D. — As police in Fargo and Grand Forks continue to question people about the disappearance of Savanna Greywind, the F-M community is coming together to support her family.

People surrounded the family at a candlelight vigil and prayer service in Fargo.

The search continues for the missing and pregnant 22-year-old.

Prayers and hope are what the F-M community offered Greywind’s family at a candlelight vigil.

Greywind has been missing since Saturday and was last seen at her apartment.

Greywind’s grandmother reached out to Daniel Forsberg, the director of the Native American Parish Ministry, to organize the vigil.

“I’ve known this family for a long time and this could be a place where we could pray together,” Forsberg said.

People provided that hope by lining up to give hugs and speak to each of the Greywind family members.

But flags at the ceremony represented other key elements like gratitude and thankfulness, to be passed on to the family.

The Grand Forks Police Department has joined Fargo Police in the investigation by conducting a neighborhood canvas for any possible leads.

The Fargo Fire Department is also doing daily searches of the Red River.

The Greywind family is emphasizing time is of the essence.

“Time is ticking,” Greywind’s mother, Norberta, said.

“It’s my niece,” Greywind’s sister Kayla said. “We need to bring them both home.”

The Greywinds have been searching around the clock for Savanna, but they say now, they feel stuck.

“Most of these people have already reached out to me. I’m overwhelmed with it,” Norberta said. “I wasn’t able to get back to everyone. I know they’re there. Everyone wants to help but I don’t know what to do.”

Forsberg said relying on faith is the answer.

“It’s just confusing about her disappearance and so we’re just all sitting in a hard place,” Forsberg said. “We don’t understand and we believe God is with us and God is with Savanna. We’re praying for her that God will give her the strength wherever she is.”

The Greywinds have raised $7,000 to offer as a reward for any information that could bring their Savanna back home to them.

If anyone has any information, they can contact Fargo Police.