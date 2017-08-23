Fargo Force: Cary Eades Signs Two Year Extension

Eades' new contract runs through the 2019-2020 season

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) — The Fargo Force have announced that head coach and general manager, Cary Eades, has signed a two-year contract extension. His current contract that he signed prior to the 2015-16 season was for three years and would’ve been up at the end of this upcoming hockey season. He will now coach behind the bench for the Force through the 2019-2020 season.

We really liked what he did with the players on and off the ice, we liked how he approached the game, we liked what he brought from an intensity of a coach and then also his local ties,” said president Jon Kram. “Our goal for him is to continue to build a winning program.”

Through two seasons thus far under Eades’ leadership, the team has an overall record of 68-45-7. The team came up just short of returning to the playoffs in his first season in 2015-16 and found themselves back in the hunt for the Clark Cup in 2016-17 after a four-year absence from the post-season. The Fargo Force look to be back in the playoffs again this year when the 10 year anniversary season kicks off on Friday, Oct. 6 at Scheels Arena versus the Sioux Falls Stampede.

“I’m really excited about it, it obviously solidifies my future here in the Fargo area,” said Eades. “Scheels Arena is a great place to watch a game, it’s a great venue. Our fan support is fantastic as they’ve been with us through thick and thin. Fargo is hockey country. They know the game, they talk the game wherever you go and I enjoy that aspect of it. Additionally, the ownership & management team headed by Ace Brandt, Jon Kram & Whitney Baumgartner are extremely cooperative and provide us with the support & financial backing it takes to try to win the 1st Clark Cup in the Force’s history- it’s our 10th anniversary season, so why not do it this year.”