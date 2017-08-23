Fergus Falls Community Breaks Ground on New Library

"I'm just most excited that this is happening for our community. We've seen the need for a number of years and as library staff we just want to fulfill the need for the community and provide the services the community wants"

FERGUS FALLS, Minn — The ground has officially been broken and Fergus Falls is ready to start construction on their new library.

“Libraries change lives. These guys are a testament,” said Mayor Ben Schrierer. “I’ve watched libraries change the lives of my kids.”

A crowd of community members gathered outside of the library and said they are excited to celebrate this big step for Fergus Falls.

“I’m just most excited that this is happening for our community,” said Library Director, Erin Smith. “We’ve seen the need for a number of years and as library staff, we just want to fulfill the need for the community and provide the services the community wants.”

Those services will be added to the new facility.

The current structure is going to be part of the base of the new library, but they are going to be adding extensions to both the north and south end, making this front street part of the new structure.

Aside from remodeling the interior of the old structure, they will be adding a new technology space and a children’s wing with an enclosed play and learning space.

“The building will be fully handicap accessible from the restrooms to the shelving so there’s really something for everyone,” Smith said.

It’s all here, regardless of your age or interests.

“The library represents many things to the community because we serve birth to 115,” Smith said.

Mayor Schrierer said building this new library could not have been possible without a lot of help.

“I’m proud to be a member of this community that takes such pride and such support of our public library,” Schrierer said.

Construction will begin by the end of this month.

The new library is expected to open by December of 2018, but for now, it has been temporarily moved to the Heritage Building on Pebble Lake Road.