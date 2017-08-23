Friends and Family of Savannah Greywind Hold Candlelight Vigil

FARGO, ND — As police in Fargo and Grand Forks continue to question people about the disappearance of Savanna Greywind, the F-M community is coming together to support her family at a candlelight vigil and prayer service.

The search continues for the missing and pregnant 22-year-old.

People from all over town came together to pray and provide hope for the Greywind family.

They still have no clues as to where 22-year-old Savanna Greywind and her unborn baby girl could be.

Greywind was last seen Saturday at her apartment building in the 2800 block of 9th Street North.

Since she has yet to be found, the community lined up to provide their support and hug the Greywind family.

They gathered at Sanford in downtown Fargo.

People from their church joined others in prayers and drumming.

The family continues to work around the clock to find Savanna, and Fargo Police have done both canine searches and Red River searches by air and boat.

“We need to bring her home and fast,” said Norberta Greywind. “We just can’t wait anymore.”

Grand Forks Police Department and Fargo Fire Department are also assisting in the investigation doing river searched daily.

The Greywinds have raised $7,000 to offer as a reward for any information that could bring their daughter back home to them.