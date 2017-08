Minneapolis Police Investigate Shooting of Bystander

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting of a bystander near a downtown bus stop.

Authorities said the man happened to be standing near two other men who were arguing last night around 7 o’clock.

One of the men shot at the other man and missed, hitting the bystander in the hip.

A police spokeswoman said the man underwent surgery at a hospital.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said part of the incident was captured on camera.

He said the victim is in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately made.