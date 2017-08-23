MSUM Women’s Soccer Tops Presentation College in Exhibition Game

The Dragons win 4-1 over the Saints

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM) — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s soccer team recorded a 4-1 exhibition win over Presentation College in action Wednesday in Moorhead, Minn.

Four different Dragons scored goals in the game: junior forward Annika Greaney, sophomore midfielder Marie Griffith, junior Kendall Schauer and freshman Avery Wood. Freshman Jensen Odegaard added an assist.

Greaney led MSUM with eight shots, including five on goal. The Dragons had a 26-6 edge in shots in the game.

Senior Corina Edgington stopped one shot in 60 minutes of play in net while Kennedy Rodgers played the final 30 minutes and allowed one goal.

The Dragons won both of their exhibition games and will open the regular season on Sept. 1 vs. Drury University at 4 p.m. in Kearney, Neb.