NDSU Working on Helping Ag Producers Through Drought

FARGO, ND — NDSU is teaming up with the North Dakota Department of Agriculture to provide relief to livestock producers affected by the drought.

Both organizations have set up a location near the university to accept hay donations which will be distributed to farmers and ranchers in need during a hay lottery.

So far, more than 400 bales of hay have been dropped off.

Organizers say hay is crucial to many farmers in the region and they’re grateful to lend a helping hand.

“Production is down to almost nothing compared to what the ranchers and farmers would normally get in that area just because of the dry conditions and hot weather,” said Greg Lardy, who is head of the Animal Sciences Department. “It’s really a great need and I know farmers have been selling some livestock already because of the drought so anything we can get in here is going to help them.”

The drop off location is at the Northren Crops Institute.

The hay will be distributed in semi-load lots with the first drawing in early September.