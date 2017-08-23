One Ticket or 10? What Would You Do if You Win Powerball’s $700 Million Jackpot?

It's the second largest drawing in Powerball history, the first being the $1.6 billion jackpot, won in January of 2016

FARGO, ND — A $700 million jackpot is on the line, and even though you have better odds of being struck by lightning than you do of getting six numbers to align with you, it’s not stopping people from buying up tickets.

In fact, by the time the drawing takes place, you could be in the running to have much more than a measly $700 million.

With people coming down with Powerball fever, they all still have hopes and dreams as to what they would do with a stockpile of money.

“Oh, I’d buy a nice big house, share some of my wealth with my family,” said one woman.

But of course, the person she’s with has more than that in store for her potential big winnings.

She wants to do something for America.

“You know, I think I would open up a great big farm for dogs that are homeless,” she said. “I’d have a really good time and reinvest it to the United States by opening more Tim Horton’s coffee shops.”

If you are the big winner, and opt to take the lump sum cash payment, instead of the 29 year annuity, you’ll take home over $443 million.

We’d rather have that than be struck by lightning anytime.