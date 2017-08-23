Osaka Sushi & Hibachi Opens Late After Early Morning Fire

FARGO, ND — The business day at Osaka Sushi & Hibachi in Fargo was shortened by a small fire.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the restaurant around 9 o’clock this morning and found light smoke coming from a roof vent.

They found and put out a small fire in the mechanical room.

There was some minor damage but it didn’t disrupt the restaurant’s operations other than opening a little later than usual.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage is estimated to be $1,000.