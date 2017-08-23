Osaka Sushi & Hibachi Opens Late After Early Morning Fire They found and put out a small fire in the mechanical room August 23, 2017 TJ Nelson FARGO, ND — The business day at Osaka Sushi & Hibachi in Fargo was shortened by a small fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm at the restaurant around 9 o’clock this morning and found light smoke coming from a roof vent. They found and put out a small fire in the mechanical room. There was some minor damage but it didn’t disrupt the restaurant’s operations other than opening a little later than usual. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated to be $1,000. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Arson Suspected In Fargo Car Fire Two More Stores Close at West Acres, Brings Total ... One Injured in Near Head-On Crash in Fargo Penny & Pals Teaching Local Kids About Perfor...