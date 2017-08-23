Taylor Swift Announces New Album, First Single Drops Thursday

Dare we say the bad blood in a rivalry that continues with singer Katy Perry?

NATIONAL — She’s baaack!

Mega superstar Taylor Swift has been teasing the world all week, beginning with the moment she tried to eclipse the actual eclipse by clearing all of her social media accounts and leaving fans with a blank space in their hearts.

But Swift’s music love story is far from over.

Two days ago she posted a strange Instagram photo of a slithering snake and followed it up with two other snake photos, leaving fans thinking they knew all too well it must be about some past drama.

But let’s push aside all the mean gossip and begin again.

Swift has announced her new album is titled, “Reputation”, and it will be released on November 10th, which, by the way, comes right in line with her previous five albums, all released in a two year time period.

Her album, “1989” sold 1.2 million copies in the first week after it’s release so fans are expecting the same kind of style from Swift.

The first single from “Reputation” is expected to drop on Thursday and already websites claim the song is called “Timeless”, just like Swift seems to be.