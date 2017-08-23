The Chamber Searching for Local Kids who May be Budding Business Owners

Then they compete, Shark Tank-style, to see whose idea gets real-life funding

FARGO, ND — Do you have a budding business owner headed back to school soon?

The Chamber wants to help develop their ideas into reality with a nationwide program that’s launching kids into the world of commerce.

Professionals will train middle and high school kids from around the area to pitch, develop and implement their ideas for a new business venture

Then they compete, Shark Tank-style, to see whose idea gets real-life funding.

“Regardless of age, students in grades 6 – 12 have a lot of potential,” said Katie Ralston, who is with the Chamber Membership Services. “They have a lot of creativity, a lot of ideas and it’s our job to help them zero in on those ideas and develop them to help them launch a successful business.”

The application deadline for the 25 student spots is September 15th.

If you or your child is interested, click here!