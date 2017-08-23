The Chamber Searching for Local Kids who May be Budding Business Owners

Then they compete, Shark Tank-style, to see whose idea gets real-life funding
Emily Welker

FARGO, ND — Do you have a budding business owner headed back to school soon?

The Chamber wants to help develop their ideas into reality with a nationwide program that’s launching kids into the world of commerce.

Professionals will train middle and high school kids from around the area to pitch, develop and implement their ideas for a new business venture

Then they compete, Shark Tank-style, to see whose idea gets real-life funding.

“Regardless of age, students in grades 6 – 12 have a lot of potential,” said Katie Ralston, who is with the Chamber Membership Services. “They have a lot of creativity, a lot of ideas and it’s our job to help them zero in on those ideas and develop them to help them launch a successful business.”

The application deadline for the 25 student spots is September 15th.

If you or your child is interested, click here!

Related Post

Laws Going Into Effect on August 1st in North Dako...
What to Tell Your Children When Tragedy Strikes
United Way Stuffing Backpacks to Help Students in ...
Hobby Lobby Fined $3 Million for Illegal Smuggling

You Might Like