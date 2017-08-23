Young Enterpreneurs Academy: Swimming With Sharks

Kids take on the world of business, Shark-Tank style.

Do you have a budding business owner headed back to school soon?

The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce wants to help develop their ideas into reality – with a nationwide program that’s launching kids into the world of commerce.

Professionals will train middle and high school kids from around the area to pitch, develop and implement their ideas for a new business venture.

Then they compete, Shark Tank-style, to see whose idea who gets real-life funding.

Past success stories include one local girl who developed a way to bring hygiene products to low income women, and one local boy who made an app to manage all your online payments.

Chamber Membership Services Manager Katie Ralson said age doesn’t matter much when it comes to launching a successful new business.

“Regardless of age, students in grades 6 to 12 have a lot of potential. They have a lot of creativity, a lot of ideas, and it’s our job to help them zero in on those ideas and develop them to help them launch a successful business,” Ralston said.

The deadline to apply for the 25 total spaces is September 15th.

http://fargomoorheadmncoc.weblinkconnect.com/events/eventdetail.aspx?EventID=3853

