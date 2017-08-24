Social Inclusion Class Welcomes All at Fargo North High School

FARGO, ND — The first day enrollment for the Fargo Public School District is up 175 students from last year at 11,440.

At Fargo North, a group of high school students encouraged a positive, inclusive environment on the first day of classes.

A dozen students from a social inclusion class got to school early to welcome kids in the school’s special education program to their new year.

Greeters shared high-fives and held encouraging signs and danced to music.

Teachers organized the event to take students’ worries about the first day of school away.

“But here we have our kids with multiple impairments welcoming students who had very few challenges into our school,” said Dawn Bolstad, a special education instructor at Fargo North High School. “So these kids are super resilient, wonderful people. How can it be wrong?”

This is the second year the social Inclusion class put on the event to honor every student’s best qualities.