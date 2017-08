Drought Conditions Ease Throughout North Dakota

Many areas in the western side of the state are still getting hit by these dry conditions

NORTH DAKOTA — Drought has eased over the past week in North Dakota but still blankets the western part of the state.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 63 percent of the state in some form of drought, down from 82 percent last week.

Areas of extreme or exceptional drought have declined.

The only part of the state in exceptional drought is now a small area in the northwestern corner.

Precipitation was above normal for much of the Dakotas over the week, but significant long-term dryness still exists.

Senator Hoeven will hold a round table to talk about the drought in Jamestown Friday afternoon at 1:00p.m. at North Dakota Farmers Union.