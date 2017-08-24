Fargo Police Release Depth of Investigation Into Missing Pregnant Fargo Woman

Fargo, ND — In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 24 Fargo Police released an update on the search for a missing Fargo woman.
Progress on the Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind Missing Person Case
Our Investigations Division, including all detectives from personal, property, street crimes and narcotics are dedicated to bringing Savanna home. We’ve also been working with local, state and federal partners. We have spoken to her family, her boyfriend, neighbors, employer, and anyone the family has mentioned as a friend. We have attempted to trace/ping her cell phone with negative results. We have conducted two K9 searches of the area with negative results. The Fargo Fire Department has conducted a river search and an aerial search with the assistance of the US Border Patrol. Both of those searches were negative. We have also conducted three searches of the apartment where Savanna was allegedly last known to be. Those searchers were negative as well. At this time we are continuing to follow up all leads.
Savanna Marie Lafontaine-Greywind was last seen on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at her apartment building located at 2825 9 St N. She is 5’4″, with brown hair and eight months pregnant. She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink shirt, dark spandex style shorts and white sandals/slides.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493, text a tip to 701-730-8888 or call our Tip Line at 701-241-5777. #FindSavanna
Fargo, ND -- In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 24 Fargo Police released an update on the search for a missing Fargo woman. Progress on the Savanna Lafontaine-Greywind Missing Person Case Our Investigations Division, including all detectives from personal,…
Bismarck, ND --North Dakota has its first West Nile virus-related death of the year. The Health Department says the victim was a central North Dakota woman older than 60. She had underlying medical conditions and died while hospitalized. Officials didn't…
FARGO, N.D. -- As police in Fargo and Grand Forks continue to question people about the disappearance of Savanna Greywind, the F-M community is coming together to support her family. People surrounded the…