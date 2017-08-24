Langdon Man Who Delivers Subway by Plane Goes Viral

The millions of views came with a price once the FAA found out what happened

LANDGON, ND — A man in Langdon, North Dakota, delivered Subway for a friend from the sky… and he didn’t even use a sandwich parachute.

The drop off by plane has millions of views on Facebook.

We spoke with the delivery man himself, Nathan Howatt.

He told us the throw made it on his first try.

But the good deed didn’t come without a price.

Howatt said since posting the video, he got a fine from the FAA since what he did wasn’t lawful.

The sandwich recipient says his six inch toasted Subway melt with pepper jack cheese, ranch and banana peppers made the landing in good condition.

It was apparently still warm.

The video has more than four million views and was shared by Subway.

The pilot said he does not condone what he did in the video.