Moorhead Woman in Jail After Stabbing Man’s Hand

It happened in an apartment complex at 1907 20th Street South

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police said a woman is in jail after stabbing a man’s hand in Moorhead.

Officers responded to a domestic call at around 7:00 a.m. inside the 1901 apartment complex on 20th Street South.

They arrested 41-year-old Jayme Wyland who faces charges of domestic assault and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The man was treated for his hand injury but police said he did not need a trip to the hospital.