NDSU Volleyball: Sun Devil Volleyball Classic Preview

NDSU will open up their season against Boise State in the tournament

FARGO, N.D.—NDSU Volleyball will hit the court for the first time tomorrow in Arizona.

The Bison open up their season at 4 p.m. with Boise State in the Sun Devil Volleyball Classic and finish the night against the host Arizona State at 9 p.m.