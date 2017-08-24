Two People From the Metro Accused in Kentucky Kidnapping

Both suspects are facing numerous charges
TJ Nelson

NORTH DAKOTA — A Fargo woman and a Moorhead man are accused of attempted kidnapping in Kentucky.

Police in Murray, Kentucky stopped Tara Wieland, 38, of Fargo and Daniel Carlson, 19, of Moorhead while doing a welfare check on a juvenile.

They said Wieland was attempting to conceal a pistol on her lap and ignored the officer’s commands.

After a brief struggle, she was arrested.

They later learned Wieland, Carlson and the juvenile had left Moorhead a few days prior with the intent of kidnapping Wieland’s youngest daughter in Tennessee.

She no longer has custody of the child.

Wieland is facing numerous charges including attempted kidnapping, assault and resisting arrest.

Carlson is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, forgery and theft.

Related Post

Looking for a Summer Job? Fargo Park District is L...
North Dakota Horse Park Opens for the Season
Minnesota BCA Releases Details Behind Fatal Police...
Fourth of July Holiday Events in the Metro

You Might Like

Governor Burgum Pushing for a Study of Cloud Seeding

NORTH DAKOTA -- Governor Burgum is pushing for a comprehensive study of cloud seeding. He made the request after numerous complaints from farmers and ranchers that the practice may be making drought conditions worse. Burgum told a meeting of the…

Drought Conditions Ease Throughout North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA -- Drought has eased over the past week in North Dakota but still blankets the western part of the state. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 63 percent of the state in some form of drought, down…