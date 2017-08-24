Two People From the Metro Accused in Kentucky Kidnapping

Both suspects are facing numerous charges

NORTH DAKOTA — A Fargo woman and a Moorhead man are accused of attempted kidnapping in Kentucky.

Police in Murray, Kentucky stopped Tara Wieland, 38, of Fargo and Daniel Carlson, 19, of Moorhead while doing a welfare check on a juvenile.

They said Wieland was attempting to conceal a pistol on her lap and ignored the officer’s commands.

After a brief struggle, she was arrested.

They later learned Wieland, Carlson and the juvenile had left Moorhead a few days prior with the intent of kidnapping Wieland’s youngest daughter in Tennessee.

She no longer has custody of the child.

Wieland is facing numerous charges including attempted kidnapping, assault and resisting arrest.

Carlson is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, forgery and theft.