UPDATE: Two People Detained, Newborn Infant Taken from North Fargo Apartment Building

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd confirms a newborn baby has been taken from 22-year-old Savanna Greywind’s apartment building by authorities.

He also says two people have been detained for questioning in the investigation.

Savanna Greywind, who is eight months pregnant, went missing on Saturday after she went to an upstairs neighbor’s apartment to try on a dress and never returned.

Police have not released information on Greywind’s whereabouts or if she has been found.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION:

FARGO, ND — Authorities have taped off the evacuated apartment building of the missing pregnant woman who hasn’t been seen since Saturday, August 19th.

There is a crime scene vehicle parked nearby but police will not confirm if they found 22-year-old Savanna Greywind.

They say they will issue more information soon.

A pregnant Fargo woman is still missing and people are sharing messages of prayers on the Fargo Police Department Facebook post.

Savanna Greywind, 22, was last seen on Saturday at her apartment building in north Fargo.

Greywind is eight months pregnant.

She is five feet, four inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, shorts and Nike slip-on sandals.

She left behind her car and wallet.

The police department’s post about the missing woman on Facebook has been shared thousands of times all across the country.