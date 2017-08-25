Bemidji Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Grand Forks

Erin Wencl

 

GRAND FORKS, ND — A Bemidji motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Grand Forks.

The crash happened at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and South 34th Street.

Police say 29-year-old Anthony Lossing was thrown from his motorcycle after turning into a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Marcus Lee of Grand Forks.

Police say Lossing ignored a traffic signal and was not wearing a helmet.

Lee and his passenger were not hurt.

