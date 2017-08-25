Bemidji Man Dies After Motorcycle Crash in Grand Forks Police say Lossing ignored a traffic signal and was not wearing a helmet August 25, 2017 Erin Wencl GRAND FORKS, ND — A Bemidji motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Grand Forks. The crash happened at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and South 34th Street. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Lossing was thrown from his motorcycle after turning into a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Marcus Lee of Grand Forks. Police say Lossing ignored a traffic signal and was not wearing a helmet. Lee and his passenger were not hurt. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Farmers Could Lose 64 Million Bushels of Wheat Truck Crashes with Amtrak Train Near Granville Experts Say Permit or No Permit, Learning Firearm ... Blaze Burns Nome Church to the Ground Owned by Cra...