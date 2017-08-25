Drag Queens Descending on Fargo to Help in Man’s Fierce Fight Against Cancer

People can come eat dinner at the Delta Marriott while seeing all the glitz and glam.
Danielle Church

FARGO, ND — A couple months ago Jeffrey Muchow found out his younger brother, Chad, has stage four cancer.

Now, he’s putting on a “Fierce” drag show to raise money for his brother.

Drag queens from Las Vegas and Chicago will be just a few of the wide array of performers the show has in store.

Muchow said he’s putting on the show because it is the best way for him to help his brother stay “Fierce” in his cancer fight.

“Being the older brother, I thought, you know, you’re supposed to be able to care of your younger brothers and I felt helpless,” Jeffrey said. “I called my friend Candace Strattan, who’s the top Cher impersonator, and just cried to her and she said, ‘well, you got to do a show.'”

The Fierce Show will start at Saturday at 9 p.m. and last through 1 a.m.

You must be 21 or older for the event.

