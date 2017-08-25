Energy Transfer Partners Responds to NDPSC on Discovery of Artifacts

Nick Broadway

 

MORTON COUNTY, ND — The company which built the controversial Dakota Access pipeline responded to an offer made about their discovery of American Indian artifacts.

It’s in response to state regulators who say Energy Transfer Partners did not properly report the discovery.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission made an offer with the company on August 14th saying they don’t need to admit fault if they make a $15,000 contribution.

The company’s response to this offer has not been disclosed.

The commission will discuss their response on Monday.

