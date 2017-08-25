Fargo Police News Conference: Search For Savanna

Her child is found, but Savanna is still missing. Help police find her.

Fargo police are asking for the public’s help locating Savanna Greywind, who remains missing Friday afternoon after the then 8-months-pregnant Fargo woman disappeared almost a week ago.

Her baby daughter was recovered Thursday from the apartment of two people who live in an apartment upstairs from Greywind’s, where she was last seen Saturday, police said. The pair, 38-year-old Brook Lynn Crews and 32-year-old William Henry Hoehn, are in the Cass County jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit kidnapping charges after being arrested Thursday at separate locations. Crews had the baby with her, according to Fargo police Chief David Todd.

The pair initially spoke with investigators, confirming the child was Greywind’s, but stopped cooperating when asked what had happened to Greywind. Police are asking for the public’s help in searching their property for signs of the missing woman, who has brown hair, green eyes, and stands 5 foot 4 inches tall.

People are asked to give particular attention to locked and fenced areas of their property, including vacant apartments and dumpsters, Todd said. You’re also asked to keep an eye out for a Jeep Cherokee that may be connected to the crime. Police have conducted searches of the Broadway and North University Drives and 25th Avenue North areas, but without finding Greywind. Todd also confirmed she may no longer be in the Fargo area.

Greywind’s family, who lives with her at their apartment on the first floor of the north side Fargo apartment building, reported her missing Saturday afternoon after Greywind went to upstairs to help a neighbor with a sewing project. Police said in a Facebook post initial searches of Crew’s and Hoehn’s apartment turned up nothing, nor did initial reports with the pair.

Todd also addressed some of the public criticism as to the limited information released early in the missing-person case, saying the police had intelligence the child was alive and that more information might endanger her. Police had a search warrant when arresting the pair, he said.

Anyone who has information about Savanna Greywind’s whereabouts should call the police tip line at 701-235-7335.