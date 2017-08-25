Former Fargo Woman Preps for Hurricane Harvey

Former Fargo Resident Prepared Due to Fargo Floods

FARGO, ND — One of those Texans prepping for Hurricane Harvey is a former Fargo woman, but she says thanks to living in the Red River Valley, she’s ready to brace the storm.

Courtney Taylor, who now lives in Fisher, Texas, is already getting her property in order for when Harvey hits landfall.

Taylor said people are already sandbagging, boarding up windows and stockpiling canned food, water, and batteries.

She said preparing for the floods of the raging Red River has helped her get in the right survival mindset for Harvey.

“How the community comes together in case of a disaster and I’m beginning to see it reflected here with people looking out for each other and warning each other,” Taylor said. “Warning each other to be prepared and reminding each other what we need to get through this.”

Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall on the Texas coastline either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.