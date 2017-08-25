Greywind’s Family, Volunteers Begin Search of Buffalo River State Park

CLAY COUNTY, ND — Family members say they were given information that an unknown signal was detected coming from within Buffalo River State Park.

Police in Clay County are not conducting a search there at this time, so some decided to take it into their own hands.

Volunteers came to the park to begin searching with Savanna’s boyfriend and family members.

Although they are unsure if the signal has any relation to Savanna’s disappearance, the community says they felt the need to help.

“Oh boy. I’m going to start crying. I don’t even know these people, but being at their prayer vigil yesterday, candlelight, being a part of the Native American culture and seeing an old pastor of mine there supporting the family, I just felt that sometimes you just have to do what your heart tells you to do and help,” said volunteer Kim Borah. “If there’s a chance in a million that we can find her phone or her here, that would be so helpful for the family.”

Clay County officials on scene ask volunteers stop their search by 9 p.m. to for the safety of those searching.