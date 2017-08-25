Melinda’s Garden: Black Walnut Trees

Messy, toxic, and absolutely beautiful -- are black walnuts worth the hassle?
Emily Welker

They bear delicious, highly nutritious treats and grow some of the most valuable wood carpenters work with. But they’re also prone to scattering a mess all over your yard, and contain a toxin that can poison some of the most common plants in the garden. Are black walnuts worth the bother?

Check out this week’s Melinda’s Garden to hear how Melinda Myers recommends you can make your black walnut tree live peacefully with your other plants.

