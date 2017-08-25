Prep Football Roundup: Sheyenne Upsets Century, Shanley Holds off Jamestown

Sheyenne and Shanley both come up with home wins.

FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs battled till the end to defeat the 2-time defending state champions Bismarck Century Friday night 16-14.

Across town, Shanley held on late in its home opener against Jamestown to win by a final score of 14-7.

Cam Saville hauled in a leaping touchdown with :4 seconds remaining in the first half. Which turned out to be the difference maker.