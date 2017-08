Prep Football Roundup: Wahpeton Downs Central Cass in Opener

Wahpeton scores 28 unanswered to down Central Cass.

CASSELTON, N.D. — The Wahpeton Huskies scored 28 unanswered points in their victory over the Central Cass Squirrels 28-8.

Jake Pfaff scored a touchdown to knot the game up at 8 and it was all Huskies from there.