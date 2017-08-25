Search for Greywind at Trollwood Park Turns Up No New Clues

FARGO, ND — It has been six days since Savanna Greywind was last seen and her family is asking the community for help.

More than 200 people showed up at Trollwood Park to search for missing 22-year-old Savanna Greywind.

Her family organized a community search and people from all over the area came to show support.

Volunteer Chandra Eaton said thinking about Greywind is what motivates her to come and help.

“It’s just very heartbreaking to know how afraid she was,” Eaton said. “I’m sure the last thing on her mind was her baby, so we just wanted to come and do whatever we could do to help this family.”

Native American tribes came together from all over the state, including the Turtle Mountain Tribal Council that Savanna is a member of.

“It doesn’t matter if she is a member of Fargo, if she is a member of Grand Forks,” said Stuart Lafountain, who is with the Turtle Mountain Tribal Council. “To us, they’re asking for help and that’s what we’ll do.”

Many volunteers helping with the search say it is crucial for the community to stick together for Savanna’s family.

“There is no ‘this community’ or ‘that community’,” Lafountain said. “The people of Fargo feel the emotion. The people of Belcourt, Fort Totten, they all feel the sadness and emotion.”

Volunteers said this story has affected people all over the country.

“We all have daughters, mothers, cousins, grandparents, and the stories,” Eaton said. “Seeing her family speak has just touched the hearts of everybody.”

Groups of search teams spread throughout the park to make sure they covered each section of land.

Searchers received a tip that Trollwood Park was a common hangout for the suspects tied to Savannas case.

Organizers speaking for the family said the outpouring of support from the community was something they never expected.

“Ashton, it said a lot when he said, ‘I don’t even know these people and they care, they care about me and my baby girl, and we just need to bring her mom home,'” said “MJ” Maaja Krogh, who is a chaplain.

For now, the family is setting up an account with Bell State Bank as of tomorrow for Haisley Jo, Savanna’s newborn daughter.

The money raised will go directly towards the search for Savanna and to the care of the baby.

Organizers said if people are able, they are asking for more volunteer searchers.

“I hope that they look inside of their hearts and come out and join us. We need the help.”

The family and volunteers are planning to continue the search until Savanna is found.

Organizers are working on a way to let the public know of the next set of volunteers needed.