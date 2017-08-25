Suspects Tied to Missing Fargo Woman’s Case Stop Cooperating with Authorities

Brooke Crews and William Hoehn remain in the Cass County Jail

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police say it took a lot of manpower to get this far in the Greywind investigation, but the suspects connected to the case have stopped talking.

While volunteers continue to search on their own for any sign of Savanna Greywind, Fargo police continues to work their investigation into her disappearance.

“Thirty-five detectives, four sergeants, two lieutenants, deputy chief, patrol officer, canines, three aircraft, watercraft,” Fargo Police Chief David Todd said during a press conference Friday.

But as the list goes on, time ticks by without any sign of the missing 22-year-old.

Police say the couple is done talking.

“When it comes to the topic of what happened to Savanna, neither Hoehn nor Crews will cooperate with our investigation,” Chief Todd said. “Both Hoehn and Crews invoke their right to counsel and refuse to answer any more questions.”

Crews and Hoehn are facing kidnapping charges after police knocked on their apartment door and found Greywind’s newborn infant, Haisley Jo in Crews’ custody.

Hoehn was later arrested during a traffic stop.

But as for being formally charged, that is up to the State’s attorney.

“We are reviewing all the information that is available right now and determining what may be appropriate as charges,” said State’s attorney Birch Burdick.

Police said they searched the upstairs apartment with Crews and Hoehn’s permission at least three times before Thursday, but didn’t see or hear anything out of the ordinary.

“There is the possibility that the infant was not in the apartment and that it may have been moved to a different location,” explained Chief Todd.

Police came back to the apartment a fourth time with a search warrant and that’s when they found newborn Haisley Jo, but there was no sign of Greywind.

“We did use canines in an attempt to track Savanna,” Chief Todd said. “The cadaver dogs were used yesterday.”

There is a specially trained search team that has been looking for Greywind between Broadway and North University Drive.

They have also searched 25th Avenue North to Riviera Heights.

“However, there may have been areas such as garages, locked-in fenced-in areas or out buildings that they could not check,” Chief Todd said.

The police department is saying they need the public’s help moving forward in their investigation.

Chief Todd is asking the public if they recall seeing this Jeep Grand Cherokee with Minnesota license plates 876 EPR in connection with Hoehn and Crews.

Police towed the vehicle from in front of the apartment building on Thursday and will not give details on if anything was found.

Greywind’s newborn, Hazley, remains at Sanford Hospital under protective custody.

If you have any information that can help find Savanna Greywind, you’re asked to contact Fargo Police.