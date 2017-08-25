Vigil for Savanna Greywind Held on MSUM Campus

Anyone attending was encouraged to wear red in honor of Savanna

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The American Indian Student Association at MSUM is bringing the community together with a vigil on campus.

More than 100 people showed up to the prayer ceremony to show their condolences for the family and to unite as a community.

The prayer circle brought all different religions and ideologies together to focus on indigenous women and to keep hopes high Savanna will be brought back safe.

“Days like today where all cultures are together, all in one prayer, Muslims, Christians, Indigenous communities, our tribal spirituality, I think it’s very healing and of course it will help to bring this community together,” said Denise Lajimoodiere, who is one of the volunteers.

On Saturday, there will be an honor walk and feed at Oak Grove park beginning at 12 p.m. for the Greywind family.