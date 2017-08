Hoge Shoots Course Record 63 at Bobcat Open

Hoge sits in first in leader board going into third round.

FARGO, N.D. — The 53rd Bobcat Open continued at the Fargo Country Club. Fargo Native Tom Hoge shot a course record 63 in the second round of the tournament.

Hoge currently sits atop the leader board heading into the final day of the tournament. Hoge will tee off at 11:30 a.m.