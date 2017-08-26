T-Mobile Gives Out Free Sandy’s Donuts To Draw In More Customers

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Staff at the new T-mobile in Moorhead say free donuts are the best way to get attention.

The store is trying to get people interested in learning about their different service options.

The store’s owner says he knew there was a love for Sandy’s in the metro so he decided this would be the perfect treat.

He also is hoping to have this event monthly and eventually incorporate different food trucks.

“We really want to have a better wireless experience for all customers,” said Jordan Van Maanen, the store owner. “We don’t care what carrier they’re on, if they want to come in here and just get help with their phone just because they need help, we don’t care if they switch or not, we just want them to have a good experience. And I think that’s just something that hasn’t been done in this area before

The store opened in June and is hoping to gain more traffic with monthly events like these.